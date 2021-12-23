Wang Leehom’s divorce has turned into the biggest celebrity scandal at the end of 2021.Photo: AP
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Wang Leehom, Kris Wu and Zheng Shuang: a round-up of the biggest showbiz scandals from a year of Chinese celebrity crackdowns

  • This summer, the Chinese government initiated a wide crackdown on ‘celebrities behaving badly’
  • In many cases, the celebrities were thoroughly censored online when they got in trouble

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 23 Dec, 2021

