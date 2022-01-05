Chinese snack maker Three Squirrels apologises for a 2019 ad featuring the red scarf, a symbol of the Young Pioneers of China which is banned for commercial use. Photo: Handout
China: ‘slanted eyes’ ad snack company in hot water again over earlier campaign using revolutionary red scarf

  • Snack maker Three Squirrels forced to apologise again after an old ad featuring unauthorised use of the revolutionary red scarf resurfaced
  • It follows an apology issued last week after the company was accused of using models with ‘slanted eyes’ in another ad campaign

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 5 Jan, 2022

