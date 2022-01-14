Video diary of a woman locked down at a blind date’s home in China goes viral. Photo: Douyin
China coronavirus: woman on blind date trapped after man’s home placed under Covid-19 lockdown
- The woman was on a series of dates to try and meet a partner when one of them ended with her trapped because of a lockdown
- The woman freely admitted she was being a ‘lazy’ houseguest and making no effort to help cook or clean
Topic | China society
