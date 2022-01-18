‘I fought off dinosaurs’: boy, 4, who has no fingers on one hand, told schoolmates he lost them while protecting mum, appears in viral dumpling video. Photo: SCMP artwork
‘I fought dinosaurs’: Chinese boy, born with no fingers on 1 hand, tells people he lost them protecting his mum, becomes dumpling-making celebrity
- The boy was born with no fingers on his left hand but has learnt to live with the disability
- His parents said they have worked hard to help the boy to learn how to live as normal a life as possible
