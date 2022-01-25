The original ending of the film Fight Club was too violent and criminal for China’s censors who made up an alternate one. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox
China censors Brad Pitt film Fight Club with alternative, less violent ending, outraging fans
- The critical ending scene in the film has been altered to remove a series of explosions and text inserted stating everyone involved was either sent to a prison or a mental asylum
- China routinely censors foreign films either in full or partially, including big-budget films
Topic | China society
The original ending of the film Fight Club was too violent and criminal for China’s censors who made up an alternate one. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox