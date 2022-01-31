There were some bizarre stories in the news in China in the last 12 months. Photo: SCMP artwork
China’s 10 weirdest news stories that you might have missed in the last year
- A man in central China became so angry while tutoring his daughter that his jaw became dislocated
- Some women have boasted online that they have had what is known as ‘leg nerve-cutting surgery’ to reduce their legs’ circumference
Topic | China society
There were some bizarre stories in the news in China in the last 12 months. Photo: SCMP artwork