Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise has gone out of stock, prompting a rise in DIY sites for people to make their own versions. SCMP artwork.
Winter Olympics: eager fans of panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen make their own souvenirs after stocks sell out
- Some stores have been forced to limit customers to just one panda souvenir each due to the overwhelming demand
- People have had to queue for hours at stores in order to purchase mascot merchandise
Topic | China society
