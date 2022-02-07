Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise has gone out of stock, prompting a rise in DIY sites for people to make their own versions. SCMP artwork.
Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise has gone out of stock, prompting a rise in DIY sites for people to make their own versions. SCMP artwork.
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Winter Olympics: eager fans of panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen make their own souvenirs after stocks sell out

  • Some stores have been forced to limit customers to just one panda souvenir each due to the overwhelming demand
  • People have had to queue for hours at stores in order to purchase mascot merchandise

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:01pm, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise has gone out of stock, prompting a rise in DIY sites for people to make their own versions. SCMP artwork.
Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise has gone out of stock, prompting a rise in DIY sites for people to make their own versions. SCMP artwork.
READ FULL ARTICLE