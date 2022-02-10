A dispute in Nanjing has delayed the installation of an elevator in an old residential building by three years (not pictured). Photo: Getty Images
Bad Neighbours: Nanjing residential lift installation sabotaged for three years by row between top and bottom floors
- The dispute got so bad that a top floor flat owner sued to take the case to court
- One resident accused the bottom floor of sabotaging an electric metering system used for installation
Topic | Trending
A dispute in Nanjing has delayed the installation of an elevator in an old residential building by three years (not pictured). Photo: Getty Images