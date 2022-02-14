Chinese social media outraged by ‘disgusting’ ‘deep masculine voice’ behind panda mascot in show on state TV. Photo: Sohu
Chinese social media outraged by ‘disgusting’ ‘deep masculine voice’ behind panda mascot in show on state TV. Photo: Sohu
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Winter Olympics: backlash in China after popular panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen speaks in deep male voice

  • The popularity of the panda mascot has seen sales of souvenirs go through the roof and resulted in shortages
  • Fans were outraged when a deep-voiced male reporter costumed as Bing Dwen Dwen asked questions of an athlete on camera

Topic |   China society
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:32pm, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese social media outraged by ‘disgusting’ ‘deep masculine voice’ behind panda mascot in show on state TV. Photo: Sohu
Chinese social media outraged by ‘disgusting’ ‘deep masculine voice’ behind panda mascot in show on state TV. Photo: Sohu
READ FULL ARTICLE