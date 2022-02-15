A viral video depicts a woman being dragged from her home by her family. Photo: Eastday.com
A viral video depicts a woman being dragged from her home by her family. Photo: Eastday.com
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese woman dragged away by family in viral bride price dispute video asks the internet to calm down

  • A video of a woman being dragged from her home over an apparent 500,000 yuan (US$78,600) bride price dispute went viral in China
  • The woman in the video asked people to stop cyberbullying her family and said there was more nuance to the situation

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:28am, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A viral video depicts a woman being dragged from her home by her family. Photo: Eastday.com
A viral video depicts a woman being dragged from her home by her family. Photo: Eastday.com
READ FULL ARTICLE