Quirky China: Winter Olympic mascot in copyright case and tigers get special treat on Valentine’s Day. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen copyright case, tigers get special dumplings, Valentine spending soars
- The first person convicted of copyright infringement involving China’s Winter Olympic mascot receives a year in prison and a (US$6,300) fine
- Tiger breeders in Chongqing fed the animals custom-made sweet dumplings on Valentine’s Day as a special treat
Topic | China society
