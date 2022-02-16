Quirky China: Winter Olympic mascot in copyright case and tigers get special treat on Valentine’s Day. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: Winter Olympic mascot in copyright case and tigers get special treat on Valentine’s Day. Photo: SCMP artwork
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Quirky China: Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen copyright case, tigers get special dumplings, Valentine spending soars

  • The first person convicted of copyright infringement involving China’s Winter Olympic mascot receives a year in prison and a (US$6,300) fine
  • Tiger breeders in Chongqing fed the animals custom-made sweet dumplings on Valentine’s Day as a special treat

Topic |   China society
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Quirky China: Winter Olympic mascot in copyright case and tigers get special treat on Valentine’s Day. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: Winter Olympic mascot in copyright case and tigers get special treat on Valentine’s Day. Photo: SCMP artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE