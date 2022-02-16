Ding Peng said he wants his son to date lots of women and enjoy life, unlike his boring existence. Photo: Handout
‘I want him to be a low life’: Chinese investor under fire for saying he wants his son to date many women
- Ding Peng said he wants his son to start having children in college and that he currently has two girlfriends
- After the backlash, he said he made the comments in an emotional argument in a WeChat group
Topic | Banking & finance
Ding Peng said he wants his son to date lots of women and enjoy life, unlike his boring existence. Photo: Handout