This video of Cui Fangli dancing received a lot of criticism, until details of the couple’s story emerged. Photo: Weibo
This video of Cui Fangli dancing received a lot of criticism, until details of the couple’s story emerged. Photo: Weibo
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Dance for love: enduring online criticism, woman’s story of caring for her severely paralysed husband inspires positivity

  • The woman posted a video of herself dancing near her bedridden husband, who is in a vegetative state, sparking criticisms
  • But she has dedicated her life to caring for the man, and has become an inspiration for many

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:03pm, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
This video of Cui Fangli dancing received a lot of criticism, until details of the couple’s story emerged. Photo: Weibo
This video of Cui Fangli dancing received a lot of criticism, until details of the couple’s story emerged. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE