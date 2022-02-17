A Chinese woman who was refused entry to a tourist area in China has reignited debate about the country’s ongoing legacy from the Japanese invasion and occupation last century. Photo: Shutterstock
Video shows Chinese woman in Japanese kimono refused entry to park as memories of Japan’s invasion of China linger

  • The wearing of kimonos in China is controversial as many retain mixed feelings towards Japan because of its invasion of the country
  • The woman’s friend said they were being morally kidnapped, with park management later saying there is no rule against wearing kimonos

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Feb, 2022

A Chinese woman who was refused entry to a tourist area in China has reignited debate about the country’s ongoing legacy from the Japanese invasion and occupation last century. Photo: Shutterstock
