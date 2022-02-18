A 0.2 yuan overcharge led to an online rant, and a bride’s family refused to get out of a car unless the groom paid an expensive ‘alighting fee’. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: A US$10,400 ‘alighting fee’, indignation over 3-US cent overcharge and munching sunflower seeds with foot stuck in sewer
- A family charged the groom US$10,400 to alight from the car on their daughter’s wedding day
- A man posts an online rant over a US$0.03 overcharge
Topic | Trending
A 0.2 yuan overcharge led to an online rant, and a bride’s family refused to get out of a car unless the groom paid an expensive ‘alighting fee’. Photo: Handout