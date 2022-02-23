A young girl had large stomach stones removed (right) with the help of drinking cola. Photo: Handout
Doctors in China find unique strategy to break up huge gastric stone in young girl: drink cola
- The gastric stone was caused by an overconsumption of dried persimmons, which can harden in the stomach
- The cola was necessary to allow the doctors to break up the stone before removing it
