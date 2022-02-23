Investigation into death of teenage boy who killed himself after being rejected twice by biological parents. Photo: SCMP
China: family of teen believed to have taken own life after being rejected twice by birth parents call for police investigation

  • Liu and his birth parents initially had a happy reunion for the cameras but things soon soured
  • Some web users started attacking him after his row with his birth parents became a heated public topic

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 12:27pm, 23 Feb, 2022

