Hotpot chain caught keeping secret files on customers. Photo: SCMP
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao in hot water for keeping files on customers eating habits and physical appearance

  • A woman posts about a restaurant that is keeping secret files on her and is stunned to learn many others had a similar experience
  • The chain recorded detailed descriptions of customer preferences and physical appearance like ‘shoulder-length short hair’ and their weight

Topic |   China society
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 25 Feb, 2022

