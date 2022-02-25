Hotpot chain caught keeping secret files on customers. Photo: SCMP
Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao in hot water for keeping files on customers eating habits and physical appearance
- A woman posts about a restaurant that is keeping secret files on her and is stunned to learn many others had a similar experience
- The chain recorded detailed descriptions of customer preferences and physical appearance like ‘shoulder-length short hair’ and their weight
