‘You need to work hard to be a cleaner’: Chinese father supports dream of daughter, 4, and wins praise for his loving response. Photo: Baidu
‘You need to work hard to be a cleaner’: Chinese father supports dream of daughter, 4, and wins praise for his loving response. Photo: Baidu
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese father praised for supporting four-year-old daughter’s ambition to become a cleaner in viral video

  • The exchange between father and daughter was caught on a video that has since become a viral hit
  • Many praised the father for being an exemplary parent

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 12:22pm, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
‘You need to work hard to be a cleaner’: Chinese father supports dream of daughter, 4, and wins praise for his loving response. Photo: Baidu
‘You need to work hard to be a cleaner’: Chinese father supports dream of daughter, 4, and wins praise for his loving response. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE