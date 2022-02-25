‘You need to work hard to be a cleaner’: Chinese father supports dream of daughter, 4, and wins praise for his loving response. Photo: Baidu
Chinese father praised for supporting four-year-old daughter’s ambition to become a cleaner in viral video
- The exchange between father and daughter was caught on a video that has since become a viral hit
- Many praised the father for being an exemplary parent
Topic | China society
‘You need to work hard to be a cleaner’: Chinese father supports dream of daughter, 4, and wins praise for his loving response. Photo: Baidu