Public moved by video of Chinese granny, 78, who exercises in a hospital corridor to keep fitso she can care for bedridden husband. Photo: Xiaoxiang Morning News
Video shows Chinese fitness granny doing push-ups so she can stay strong to look after sick husband
- The granny wakes up at around 6am every day and then does exercises including push-ups, star jumps and boxing
- Her husband, 84, needs her around-the-clock care for the past six years since he had a stroke
Topic | China society
Public moved by video of Chinese granny, 78, who exercises in a hospital corridor to keep fitso she can care for bedridden husband. Photo: Xiaoxiang Morning News