Shanghai’s celebrity police dog Shengmi retires after 10 years of service. Photo: The Paper
Shanghai’s famous bomb sniffer dog Shengmi retires after decade-long career keeping China safe
- Shengmi became an internet star after the police dog unit started uploading pictures and videos of his everyday life on social media
- Now it is time for the Labrador retriever, aged 77 in human years, to retire says his handler
Topic | China society
