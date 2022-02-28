A man who forgot to wear safety gear at work was left hanging from a harness for half an hour to increase saftey awareness. Photo: Handout
Woman leaves husband hanging in safety belt to teach him a lesson about not wearing a safety harness on construction sites
- The woman was horrified when she heard her husband had been working at height without a safety harness
- He was then filmed hanging by a belt from a doorway in a video reminding people about building site safety
Topic | China society
