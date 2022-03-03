A Chinese man who made up a story about being kept as a ‘ blood slave’ held by authorities for seriously affecting social order. Photo: SCMP artwork
Chinese man who claimed he was abducted by Cambodian crime gang and used as a ‘blood slave’ fabricated his story, say police
- Chinese man caught international headlines last month with shocking claims he was held and used as a ‘blood slave’
- Cambodian police now allege the story was a hoax and will take action against the man and three accomplices
