A shop owner accepts hand-drawn banknotes from a man to buy noodles for years as the latter is mentally disabled. Photo: SCMP artwork
Chinese mentally disabled man famous for buying noodles with hand-drawn banknotes in popular online videos dies
- In 2020 a touching video of a mentally disabled man using hand-painted, home-made banknotes to buy noodles became a hit online
- According to the noodle store owner, the man died earlier this year ending the video series they had made together
Topic | China society
