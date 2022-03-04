A father put his son on the wrong school bus, a horse-riding grandpa takes virus test and a suspicious girlfriend gets scammed US$1,266. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: father puts son on wrong school bus, horse-riding grandpa gets coronavirus test, prying girlfriend scammed
- Father films his son being put on the wrong school bus on his first day of school and does not realise his mistake
- Grandfather rides a horse into town to get Covid-19 test and says it’s his regular means of transportation
Topic | China society
