Police use a fake backdrop so prisoners can voice call their relatives (left), and Nanjing’s subway is dubbed “grandpa’s fishing line”. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: A prison helps inmates fool their families, subway turns into ‘fishing line’ for elderly men and an older woman could not stop stealing
- A prison in southeast China has set up an elaborate ruse to help ashamed inmates connect with their families
- A viral video captured the daily rush in Nanjing of elderly men racing for fishing spots
Topic | Crime in China
Police use a fake backdrop so prisoners can voice call their relatives (left), and Nanjing’s subway is dubbed “grandpa’s fishing line”. Photo: Handout