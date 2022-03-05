Police use a fake backdrop so prisoners can voice call their relatives (left), and Nanjing’s subway is dubbed “grandpa’s fishing line”. Photo: Handout
Police use a fake backdrop so prisoners can voice call their relatives (left), and Nanjing’s subway is dubbed “grandpa’s fishing line”. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Quirky China: A prison helps inmates fool their families, subway turns into ‘fishing line’ for elderly men and an older woman could not stop stealing

  • A prison in southeast China has set up an elaborate ruse to help ashamed inmates connect with their families
  • A viral video captured the daily rush in Nanjing of elderly men racing for fishing spots

Topic |   Crime in China
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police use a fake backdrop so prisoners can voice call their relatives (left), and Nanjing’s subway is dubbed “grandpa’s fishing line”. Photo: Handout
Police use a fake backdrop so prisoners can voice call their relatives (left), and Nanjing’s subway is dubbed “grandpa’s fishing line”. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE