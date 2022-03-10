Quirky China: monkey makeup business exposed, ‘firefighter’ with beauty mask saves the day and a sexist ad banned. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: monkey makeup business exposed, ‘firefighter’ with beauty mask saves the day and a sexist ad banned. Photo: SCMP artwork
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Quirky China: zoo staff use monkeys to sell make-up, ‘facial mask superwoman’ fights fire, ‘sexist’ kidney ads investigated

  • Videos showed a female zoo worker applying make-up to a monkey’s eyes to sell cosmetic products
  • A video online shows a woman wearing a beauty mask and calmly helping her neighbour fight a fire

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:11am, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Quirky China: monkey makeup business exposed, ‘firefighter’ with beauty mask saves the day and a sexist ad banned. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: monkey makeup business exposed, ‘firefighter’ with beauty mask saves the day and a sexist ad banned. Photo: SCMP artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE