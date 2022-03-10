Quirky China: monkey makeup business exposed, ‘firefighter’ with beauty mask saves the day and a sexist ad banned. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: zoo staff use monkeys to sell make-up, ‘facial mask superwoman’ fights fire, ‘sexist’ kidney ads investigated
- Videos showed a female zoo worker applying make-up to a monkey’s eyes to sell cosmetic products
- A video online shows a woman wearing a beauty mask and calmly helping her neighbour fight a fire
Topic | China society
Quirky China: monkey makeup business exposed, ‘firefighter’ with beauty mask saves the day and a sexist ad banned. Photo: SCMP artwork