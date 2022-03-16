A husband grabs and holds his wife as they flee a fire in their apartment in China. Photo: Nanjing Fire Department
‘Only happens in movies’: video captures loving husband holding tightly on to wife while escaping from fire in China
- The couple became trapped on a balcony after their apartment in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, caught fire early on Sunday morning
- Both suffered serious burns and damaged airways and remain in intensive care
