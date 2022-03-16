Food was picked up off the floor and packaged. Photo: Handout
China food scandal: meat producer exposed using food off the floor and making staff wear filthy uniforms in undercover report
- Jiangxi TV Station exposed the unhygienic work practices at meat producer Nanchang Shuanghui Food’s factory in Jiangxi province
- A manager rejected the reporter’s request to change uniforms that had turned yellow, black and smelled bad
Topic | China society
Food was picked up off the floor and packaged. Photo: Handout