Food was picked up off the floor and packaged. Photo: Handout
China food scandal: meat producer exposed using food off the floor and making staff wear filthy uniforms in undercover report

  • Jiangxi TV Station exposed the unhygienic work practices at meat producer Nanchang Shuanghui Food’s factory in Jiangxi province
  • A manager rejected the reporter’s request to change uniforms that had turned yellow, black and smelled bad

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30am, 16 Mar, 2022

