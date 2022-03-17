Surgeons bow to thank a deceased baby girl before beginning surgery for a kidney donation. Photo: Sohu.com
‘Thank you, little angel’: kidney donation from deceased newborn in Shanghai gives two families hope for their sick babies
- After the death of a one-month-old newborn, her family agreed to an organ donation
- Now their daughter’s legacy lives on in the two sick babies that received her kidneys
Topic | China society
Surgeons bow to thank a deceased baby girl before beginning surgery for a kidney donation. Photo: Sohu.com