Surgeons bow to thank a deceased baby girl before beginning surgery for a kidney donation. Photo: Sohu.com
‘Thank you, little angel’: kidney donation from deceased newborn in Shanghai gives two families hope for their sick babies

  • After the death of a one-month-old newborn, her family agreed to an organ donation
  • Now their daughter’s legacy lives on in the two sick babies that received her kidneys

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:09am, 17 Mar, 2022

