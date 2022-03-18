Qurky China: an apartment flooded with sewage and a woman gives birth on the side of the road. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Quirky China: luxury apartment filled with sewage, woman has baby on roadside, man fishing to pass time in lockdown a hit
- An exclusive apartment in Shanghai is riddled with water and sewage leaks, claims one resident who says it made his daughter unwell
- Pedestrians and a passing doctor went to the aid of a pregnant women who went into labour on the side of a road in southern China
Topic | China society
Qurky China: an apartment flooded with sewage and a woman gives birth on the side of the road. Photo: SCMP Artwork