A Chinese farmer has touched Chinese internet users and won an award for financially supporting his three stepdaughters while they finished their education. Photo: The Paper
Education breaks poverty: Chinese farmer wins award and praise for supporting his 3 stepdaughter’s study to graduate school
- Li Xiangzhi remarried and took on responsibility for his second wife’s three daughters
- He was honoured for his good deed with the Hunan provincial government’s Good-hearted People Award
Topic | China society
