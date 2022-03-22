‘I want to save mum’: boy, 10, undergoes gruelling tests after travelling 400km to hospital to become bone marrow donor to save sick mother. Photo: Handout
‘I owe it to mum’: boy gives 30 vials of blood after travelling 400km to see if he can be bone marrow donor to save sick mother
- The 10-year-old travelled more than 400 kilometres and underwent gruelling marrow matching tests to see if he could help save his mother
- The boy’s mother was diagnosed with leukaemia in July 2020 and requires a bone marrow transplant
