A husband (right) died after he was injured while protecting his wife (left) from a blaze in their flat. Photo: Weibo
Loving husband in China dies from severe burn injuries week after tightly grasping wife as their flat burned

  • A viral video from last week showed the man clinging to his wife on a balcony as the flat burned inside
  • The couple was reportedly happily married and had three children together

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:05pm, 23 Mar, 2022

