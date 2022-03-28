A woman has sutures from a double eyelid procedure removed at her residential complex gate by a doctor during Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese woman has sutures from double eyelid surgery removed at community gate during Covid-19 lockdown

  • A woman who had undergone double eyelid surgery and was waiting to have the sutures removed found herself unexpectedly under Covid-19 lockdown
  • She eventually was able to get them taken out by a doctor at the gate of her residential community in Shanghai

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 28 Mar, 2022

