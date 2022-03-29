An elderly man was stopped by police in China while he was test-flying a home-made helicopter made with parts bought online and at hardware stores. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from ‘test-flying’ home-made helicopter by alarmed police
- Chen Ruihua has no aeronautic or engineering qualifications, but has so far built three home-made helicopters, he says
- Police in Jiangsu province, eastern China, caught him trying to test-fly one in a local field
Topic | China society
