An elderly man was stopped by police in China while he was test-flying a home-made helicopter made with parts bought online and at hardware stores. Photo: SCMP Artwork
An elderly man was stopped by police in China while he was test-flying a home-made helicopter made with parts bought online and at hardware stores. Photo: SCMP Artwork
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from ‘test-flying’ home-made helicopter by alarmed police

  • Chen Ruihua has no aeronautic or engineering qualifications, but has so far built three home-made helicopters, he says
  • Police in Jiangsu province, eastern China, caught him trying to test-fly one in a local field

Topic |   China society
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly man was stopped by police in China while he was test-flying a home-made helicopter made with parts bought online and at hardware stores. Photo: SCMP Artwork
An elderly man was stopped by police in China while he was test-flying a home-made helicopter made with parts bought online and at hardware stores. Photo: SCMP Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE