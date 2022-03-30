More Chinese brides are turning to businesses to find their bridesmaids. Photo: SCMP
‘Not too beautiful but not too ugly’: renting bridesmaids has become a burgeoning industry in China
- Renting bridesmaids is more common in China as modern society often results in a more lonely life
- Professional bridesmaids often have expectations about looks, personality types and are even asked to fabricate fake friendship stories
