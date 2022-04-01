A robotic dog with a loudspeaker patrols Shanghai (left) and a bad parker is punished with sanitary pads (right). Photo: Weibo
Quirky China: a robotic dog Covid-19 messenger, sanitary pads for revenge and KFC stock photo site crashes
- A robotic dog with a loudspeaker strapped to its back was dispensing Covid-19 prevention advice in Shanghai
- A woman who was blocked by a car covered its windscreen and windows in sanitary pads
