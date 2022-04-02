Chinese woman, 22, gives birth to two of her quadruplets on different days, with two still in the womb. Photo: SCMP artwork
Chinese woman pregnant with quadruplets gives birth prematurely to 2 boys on different days as 2 fetuses remain in womb
- Her first baby was born just short of 26 weeks and the other 4 days later
- The newborns are being kept in incubators as doctors try and delay the birth of the remaining 2 to avoid potential complications
Topic | China society
Chinese woman, 22, gives birth to two of her quadruplets on different days, with two still in the womb. Photo: SCMP artwork