A video of a pandemic worker beating a corgi to death by a Covid-19 pandemic worker went viral in China. Photo: Weibo
Shanghai coronavirus lockdown: corgi beaten to death by pandemic worker in latest pet killing to anger China
- The corgi could be seen chasing a van with its owners, who were being sent to quarantine, before it was killed
- It is not the first time pet dogs have been killed during China’s fight against Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus China
