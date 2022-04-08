A video of a pandemic worker beating a corgi to death by a Covid-19 pandemic worker went viral in China. Photo: Weibo
A video of a pandemic worker beating a corgi to death by a Covid-19 pandemic worker went viral in China. Photo: Weibo
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Shanghai coronavirus lockdown: corgi beaten to death by pandemic worker in latest pet killing to anger China

  • The corgi could be seen chasing a van with its owners, who were being sent to quarantine, before it was killed
  • It is not the first time pet dogs have been killed during China’s fight against Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A video of a pandemic worker beating a corgi to death by a Covid-19 pandemic worker went viral in China. Photo: Weibo
A video of a pandemic worker beating a corgi to death by a Covid-19 pandemic worker went viral in China. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE