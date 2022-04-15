College students attached roses all over campus for others to use in case an ‘emergency’ caused them to fall in love – inspired by an ‘emergency rose’ project in Paris. Photo: Handout
Chinese students place ‘emergency love’ roses with romantic notes attached all over university campus to celebrate youth
- The roses were attached to trees, walls and signs around the campus with a note attached
- The idea was thought of by three students at the Henan University of Technology to show the fun of youth and love
Topic | China society
