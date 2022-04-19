The replica of a mask made by a father and his daughter (left) compared with the original (right). Photo: Handout
The replica of a mask made by a father and his daughter (left) compared with the original (right). Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Replicating the past: father-daughter team’s school project using leftover clay to produce mask resembling 3,000-year-old artefact goes viral in China

  • The Sanxingdui archaeological site in Sichuan province has become one of the most important Chinese sites of the past decades
  • The father-daughter duo decided to make a copy of a famous bronze mask as they spent more time at home because of Covid-19

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:30am, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The replica of a mask made by a father and his daughter (left) compared with the original (right). Photo: Handout
The replica of a mask made by a father and his daughter (left) compared with the original (right). Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE