China coronavirus: new craze sees Shanghai residents pay amateur African actors to dance in videos and send well wishes to others in lockdown
- These videos used to be for birthdays, but Shanghai has repurposed them as morale-boosting messages and a way to vent their lockdown frustration
- The sudden demand from Shanghai has left video makers struggling to keep up; some are producing up to 200 videos a day to meet demand
