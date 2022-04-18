Video clips of African dancing well-wishers provide joy and much-needed relief for residents during the continuing Shanghai Covid lockdown. Photo: Tiktok
Video clips of African dancing well-wishers provide joy and much-needed relief for residents during the continuing Shanghai Covid lockdown. Photo: Tiktok
People & Culture /  Trending in China

China coronavirus: new craze sees Shanghai residents pay amateur African actors to dance in videos and send well wishes to others in lockdown

  • These videos used to be for birthdays, but Shanghai has repurposed them as morale-boosting messages and a way to vent their lockdown frustration
  • The sudden demand from Shanghai has left video makers struggling to keep up; some are producing up to 200 videos a day to meet demand

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:06pm, 18 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Video clips of African dancing well-wishers provide joy and much-needed relief for residents during the continuing Shanghai Covid lockdown. Photo: Tiktok
Video clips of African dancing well-wishers provide joy and much-needed relief for residents during the continuing Shanghai Covid lockdown. Photo: Tiktok
READ FULL ARTICLE