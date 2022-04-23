A wild money tries to ‘kidnap’ a girl, and a cleaner finds 70,000 yuan in a bag. Photo: SCMP composite
Quirky China: Monkey steals a toddler, US$10,800 thrown away in a bag and a woman tears apart a basketball court
- A villager in southwest China saved a toddler from getting dragged away by a monkey
- A woman who was furious about people playing basketball vandalised the court
Topic | China Trends
