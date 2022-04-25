A Chinese preschool teacher made a video of himself transforming into Ultraman for his preschool students. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Dream maker’: preschool teacher in China convinces class he is secretly Ultraman and protects them from ‘monsters’
- The teacher created an elaborate video that convinced the children he was Ultraman when not at the school
- He even used a small injury as “proof” he was fighting “monsters”
