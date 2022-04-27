The mural of a 30-year-old artist in Chengdu has gone viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
Labour of love: artist transforms rundown Chengdu alleyway with murals for girlfriend to ‘light her way home’
- The artist painted the alleyway because it was dark and his girlfriend felt nervous walking through it at night
- His project has transformed the area, with many locals saying he has improved the neighbourhood
Topic | Art
