A fitness instructor living in Shanghai has become a huge hit as China goes through Covid-19 prevention lockdowns. Photo: SCMP composite
A fitness instructor living in Shanghai has become a huge hit as China goes through Covid-19 prevention lockdowns. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Trending in China

From 20,000 views to 33.2 million fans, a fitness instructor sees his social media explode by posting lockdown exercise videos

  • Will Liu Keng-hung started tailoring his exercises for people stuck in lockdowns, which he is as well
  • A friend of Taiwan singer Jay Chou, Liu’s follower numbers have exploded during Covid-19 lockdowns

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:04am, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A fitness instructor living in Shanghai has become a huge hit as China goes through Covid-19 prevention lockdowns. Photo: SCMP composite
A fitness instructor living in Shanghai has become a huge hit as China goes through Covid-19 prevention lockdowns. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE