A performance artist live-streaming his 14-day ‘quarantine life’ on a small platform probokes the public to think about China’s Covid-19 strategy. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Truman Show, Chinese style: artist creates quarantine isolation artwork to question China’s zero-Covid strategy and raise art awareness
- Pang Kuan, the lead singer of rock band New Pants, will spend 24-hours a day over two weeks being live-streamed for performance artwork called ‘Bye Bye Disco’
- Pang will live in a home set on top of a small wooden platform, equipped with water, rice, alcohol, snacks, clothes, an armchair and a portable toilet
Topic | China society
