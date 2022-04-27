A performance artist live-streaming his 14-day ‘quarantine life’ on a small platform probokes the public to think about China’s Covid-19 strategy. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Truman Show, Chinese style: artist creates quarantine isolation artwork to question China’s zero-Covid strategy and raise art awareness

  • Pang Kuan, the lead singer of rock band New Pants, will spend 24-hours a day over two weeks being live-streamed for performance artwork called ‘Bye Bye Disco’
  • Pang will live in a home set on top of a small wooden platform, equipped with water, rice, alcohol, snacks, clothes, an armchair and a portable toilet

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Apr, 2022

