A Chinese man who got caught in a testing mix-up watches his wedding on a broadcast. Photo: SCMP composite
Changing Covid-19 testing rules forces Chinese groom to watch his wedding on a live stream outside the ceremony venue
- The restaurant changed how soon the guests had to take a PCR test to be allowed to participate
- It meant that the groom and about 20 guests were stuck outside the wedding until their same-day Covid-19 tests came back negative
