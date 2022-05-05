The Chinese internet is debating why a man who cooks for his wife every day has gone viral. Photo: Weibo
The Chinese internet is debating why a man who cooks for his wife every day has gone viral. Photo: Weibo
Husband goes viral because he cooks for his wife, sparking debate about why it is considered special in China

  • The husband calls his wife every day and asks her what she wants to eat for dinner
  • On Weibo, a debate emerged about why Chinese society views the husband’s cooking as special

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 5 May, 2022

